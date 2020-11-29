Movie Reviews

'Small Axe' is a powerful celebration of the black British experience

Director Steve McQueen triumphs with his five film series about a community’s will to survive the institutional racism of its adopted land

Post-war Britain was, in spite of its victory in the greatest conflict ever witnessed by mankind, economically devastated. To address this problem, the government created incentives for immigrants from the shrinking colonies of the empire to come to the UK and gain citizenship in exchange for providing labour to help alleviate the shortages brought about by the war.



Between 1948 and 1970 over a half a million immigrants from the Caribbean arrived in Britain, where, in spite of their guarantee of citizenship, they were treated as second-class citizens. They were subject to the inequities of racial discrimination, the fear-mongering, hysterical anti-immigrant rhetoric of politicians like Enoch Powell and the consequent racial attacks and prejudice that his infamous "rivers of blood" speech inspired white supremacists to inflict...