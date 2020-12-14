The Radio Awards are back for 2021, and entries are open!

In 2020 the world marked 100 years of radio, and in 2021 The Radio Awards look to celebrate the next century by shining a spotlight on the enduring value of radio in SA. Entries for The Radio Awards 2021 have opened.

Entries close on February 5 2021, and the winners’ announcement will be streamed online on May 14 2021.

The Radio Awards has honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry for the past 10 years, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. In 2020, The Radio Awards attracted a record number of more than 2,000 entries from more than 160 stations.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which hosts The Radio Awards, believes that the role of radio has never been more important in the lives of South Africans. “The country has faced a tough year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, where radio has provided a necessary lifeline for millions during lockdown. Radio has played a vital role in keeping people informed and in touch, emphasising again that it’s an essential form of entertainment, communication and connection for South Africans.”

To support the radio industry during 2020, The Radio Awards programme was extended to include a “Tune In” series of virtual dialogues that will continue into 2021. The online dialogues will focus on various topics of interest for radio broadcasters and radio marketers, allowing people across the country to learn from experts while maintaining social distancing.

Extended entry period for 2021!

From December 10 2020, radio stations across the country are invited to submit their entries for The Radio Awards 2021 via the online entry portal at www.radioawards.co.za.

“With many in the radio industry facing end-of-year exhaustion, we’ve kept the entry window open longer to alleviate the time-crunch pressures many face at this time of year,” says Westoby.

How to Enter

There is no fee for entering, and all category and entry guidelines are available on The Radio Awards website.

STEP 1: Register your profile via The Radio Awards website complete the registration form and click submit. Radio stations that already have a profile can use their existing username and password to login. There is an opportunity to reset passwords if they’ve been forgotten. Stations entering for the first time will need to register their profile on the entry system before being able to submit any entries.

STEP 2: Once logged in, you will be redirected to The Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the toolbar. Ensure that you complete all the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

And the categories to be awarded in 2021 include …

Afternoon Drive Presenter

Afternoon Drive Show

Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show Presenter

Business and Finance Show

Community Project

Content Producer

Daytime Show

Drama Programme

Field News Reporter

Multi-Channel Promotion

Music Show

News and Actuality Show

News Bulletin Reader

Night-time Show

Station Imaging

Radio Innovation

Promotions Stunt/Event

Radio Documentary

Sports Presenter

Sports Show

Traffic Presenter

Weekend Radio Show Podcast

Internet Radio Show

Podcast

Bursary Award

Bright Star

Station Manager’s Choice

Hall of Fame

Lifetime Achiever

Station of the Year

Mark these dates!

December 102020: 2021 entries open

January 20 2021: My Station competition opens

February 5 2021: 2021 entries close

February 16 2021: Station Managers Choice nominations open

May 14 2021: Virtual Winners announcement

“The Radio Awards programme remains dedicated to fairness and integrity and is focused on being a credible, well-judged transparent programme that recognises exceptional and innovative excellence in South African radio. The Radio Awards continues celebrating the achievements of the talented people in the radio industry who are committed to maintaining radio as one of South Africa’s foremost media choices,” says Westoby.

For enquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, email NkanunuP@arena.africa.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards





Visit www.radioawards.co.za for more information.