Lifestyle

A collab in mohair and clay captures the multifaceted magic of the Karoo

A ceramicist and a textile designer have merged their chosen media to create something new, informed entirely by the Karoo's unique landscape

10 January 2021 - 00:00 By Julia Freemantle

Context and collaboration in design give it heft and lend its storytelling weight. Raised on a farm in the Karoo, Frances Van Hasselt is well versed in the power of the collective and the ability a space has to shape a creative project.

As a textile designer with a deep affinity for her medium of mohair, her work is informed by the landscape she was surrounded by as she grew up...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | From a baboon grooming a lion cub to lions attacking a wild dog - the ... Travel
  2. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Move over Clifton, the really rich anchor over at V&A Waterfront Lifestyle
  4. Your best holidays for 2021 — according to your star sign Travel
  5. Sun's out, buns out: Poolside style tips to steal from SA celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3