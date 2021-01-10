A collab in mohair and clay captures the multifaceted magic of the Karoo

A ceramicist and a textile designer have merged their chosen media to create something new, informed entirely by the Karoo's unique landscape

Context and collaboration in design give it heft and lend its storytelling weight. Raised on a farm in the Karoo, Frances Van Hasselt is well versed in the power of the collective and the ability a space has to shape a creative project.



As a textile designer with a deep affinity for her medium of mohair, her work is informed by the landscape she was surrounded by as she grew up...