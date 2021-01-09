'Missing' Manyonga may miss Games
09 January 2021 - 20:33
Olympic long-jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping whereabouts failures, the athletics integrity unit said.
The South African has been issued with a notice of charge and could face up to a two-years suspension if found guilty, which would rule him out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo that are scheduled to start on July 23...
