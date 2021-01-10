Wellness

How to hit those fitness goals in 2021

The pandemic has certainly brought our health into sharp focus. Make this your year to start better habits with these helpful tricks

What should we make of a New Year's resolution in a new normal? Usually, by the time the second week of January beckons, reality and routine have beaten us back into our old habits and thought patterns. Work, textbooks, disturbing viral videos and loadshedding — not necessarily in that order — remind us that the more things change, the more they stay the same.



THE YEAR OF WELLNESS..