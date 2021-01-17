Opinion

That crazy US Capitol invasion was just a rerun of ancient Roman dramas

Ah, how history repeats itself. Those Visigoths with their furs and uncouth ways are at it in our time, too

If the Chinese consider living in interesting times a curse, what would they make of these jaw-dropping, eye- rolling-into-the-back-of-the-cranium, millenarian, apocalyptic, crazy times?



I thought I had seen it all, and I mean this taking the full scope of the interweb into account, with its glorious bums, its blood-sucking paedophile conspiracies, the small dogs in ridiculous costumes, all the silly dances and the people — all of them — sitting in their cars and speaking their truths into their phone cameras. But I was wrong. I had not seen the guy in the Visigoth costume sacking the US Capitol in Washington. Now I've seen it all...