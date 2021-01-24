Hollywood star is star-struck by a painting porker, Pigcasso

It took about an hour for Pigcasso, the world’s first painting pig, to become R25,000 richer after completing an artwork commissioned by Hollywood actor Ed Westwick.



Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the hit television series Gossip Girl, was visiting Cape Town and Johannesburg with SA-born model girlfriend Tamara Francesconi recently when they made a pit stop at the animal sanctuary in Franschhoek, where the porcine artist lives and paints...