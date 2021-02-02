Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor who portrayed Mark Twain, dies at 95

Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in All the President's Men, has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Holbrook died on Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California, the New York Times reported. It said his death was confirmed late on Monday by his assistant, Joyce Cohen.

In 2008, at age 82, Holbrook became the oldest male performer ever nominated for an Academy Award for his supporting role in Into the Wild.

But it was his recreation of the revered American novelist, humorist and social critic in Mark Twain Tonight that brought Holbrook his greatest fame. It earned him a Tony award for his Broadway performance in 1966 and the first of his 10 Emmy nominations in 1967.

Holbrook was still a young man in the mid-1950s when he crafted the role of Twain, who died in 1910 at age 75, and his first big exposure came when he took the act to the popular The Ed Sullivan Show.