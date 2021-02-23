FREE WEBINAR | Beyond emojis and acronyms – beneath the surface of youth marketing

As technology becomes more of a staple of our daily lives, so does the way we raise families and engage our children. As a result, the older, “boomer” generation is struggling to relate to the Alpha kids of today.

Lives that were once considered sophisticated and aspirational by the Baby Boomers (born 1946 — 1965) and Gen X’ers (born 1966-1976) are almost obsolete.

Few (if any) of today’s youth will ever have watched a movie on VHS tape, wound a music cassette with a pencil, fed paper into a typewriter, climbed off the sofa to physically change a TV channel, or the whirr of an overhead projector.

Gen Y’ers (born 1977-1994) will probably be the last to remember floppies, stiffies, and CD-ROMs.

Today's young people, Gen Z or Millennials (born 1995 — 2012) are comfortably immersed in a digital world where the boundaries between real and virtual are blurred. They are digital natives: at one with online influencers, social media, and busy building apps for anything that can be imagined.

While this level of tech sophistication is exciting, it's also one that requires caution: with great tech comes great responsibility.

As youths become more exposed to conspiracy theories, fake news, and online propaganda, and measure their self-worth on likes and virality, it becomes the responsibility of marketers to understand what makes this generation tick and how best to serve them well.

What shapes the decision-making of these Gen Z youth? Is it the fact that they grew up in a world of smartphones and social media, using their parents’ devices with an instinctive ability to swipe a touch screen? Is it seeing a world where they’re exposed to crises on a global scale: droughts, floods, pollution, famine, disease, war, corruption, and now Covid-19?

Technology has exposed today’s youth to so much more than the youth of the 70s or 80s. Marketers need to look deeper — beyond the emojis and acronyms — to understand the values they live by, and the consumers they’ll become

