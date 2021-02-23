WATCH | Mick Jagger narrates tribute film for Royal Albert Hall's 150th year

Britain's Royal Albert Hall launched its 150th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, releasing a short video narrated by rocker Mick Jagger and paying tribute to live performances.

Your Room Will Be Ready mixes archive footage of Royal Albert Hall entertainment shows and political as well as sports events with shots of the empty London venue, which has been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jagger, who performed with The Rolling Stones four times at the Royal Albert Hall in the 1960s, reads W.H. Auden's poem For Friends Only in the 90-second video.

“I have some wonderful memories of performing there with the Stones in the 1960s when once or twice it did get a bit wild, with enthusiastic fans joining us onstage and almost bringing the show to an abrupt end — but we soldiered on and had a great time,” Jagger said in a statement.