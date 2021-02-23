Woody Allen, wife call HBO doccie on abuse allegations a 'shoddy hit piece'

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have attacked a new HBO documentary that re-examines a decades-old allegation that the Oscar-winning filmmaker molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, calling the television series a “hatchet job.”

HBO debuted the first episode of the four-part documentary series Allen v. Farrow on Sunday. The series includes extensive interviews with Allen's former partner Mia Farrow and with Dylan Farrow, who repeated their accusation that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan in 1992 when she was seven years old.

It also contains new material, including interviews with people who knew the family.

Shortly after the first episode aired, a spokesperson for Allen and Previn issued a statement saying the documentary makers “had no interest in the truth.”