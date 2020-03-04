Ronan Farrow dumps 'unprofessional' publisher over Woody Allen memoir

Journalist and author Ronan Farrow has parted ways with his publisher after news that it had acquired the rights to his father Woody Allen's upcoming memoir, set to hit bookshelves in April 2020.

It's been reported that Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, had acquired Apropos of Nothing in March 2019, despite renewed attention to Dylan Farrow's accusations against Allen in recent months. She claims she was molested by Allen in 1992 when she was seven. She said Hachette's decision to publish the memoir was "deeply upsetting" and a "betrayal".

Farrow, in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, expressed disappointment with Hachette's decision, which he said was “concealed” from him and “its employees” while they were working on his book Catch and Kill.

“Hachette did not fact check the Woody Allen book. My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterisation of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen - a credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence.

“It's wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here.”