Naming and shaming could cost you

But where does the law stand when it comes to naming and shaming?

Diana Schwarz from Diana Schwartz Attorneys, a law firm specialising in social media law, says it's important not to name your alleged abuser on a public platform.

"If a person appears on an accused list of a sexual, or other, offence, they have various legal avenues available to them such as suing for defamation or laying a criminal charge of crimen injuria (infringement of dignity),” says Schwartz.

Taking matters to social media might be seen as brave and courageous by the general population, but could end up costing the victim legally. The rise of the #Metoo #Ibelieveher movements that provide solidarity for victims, mostly exist and play out on social media. While the intention is to provide a safe space for comfort, relatability, and possible justice, that is not what materialises in terms of the law.

“The law functions in its way, which at times does not cater to the emotional needs of the victims. As an impartial structure, it requires victims and perpetrators to adhere to certain rules and limitations to honour justice. While posting about the alleged abuse and showing pictures is permitted by the law, it's important not to name and shame the alleged abuser,” says Schwarz.

Victims need to go to their nearest police station or shelter to start the legal process as soon as possible.

“Victims can still share their stories, build solidarity, and nurture these communications online. Referring to the alleged perpetrator as a colleague, friend, stranger, or using a pseudonym helps protect the victim from being sued or facing any other kind of legal action.”

With a subject as triggering as sexual violence in a country that leads in femicide and GBV statistics, it's understandable that women are angry and tired of living in fear. However, choosing naming and shaming as a path could further traumatise them when they inadvertently break the law.

If you are a victim of GBV, or you know someone who is, contact The National GBV Command Centre, which operates 24/7. Call 0800 428 428, or, if you are unable to speak, you can send a “Please Call Me” by dialling *120*7867# or SMS ‘help’ to 31531.

This article was paid for by The Solidarity Fund.