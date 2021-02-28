Humour
Coloured Poetry creator on the power of memes to carry us through the pandemic
Simon Orgill is creating lockdown-related memes that remind us that we can — and should — always 'dala' what we must
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Simon Orgill, creator of meme website Coloured Poetry (https://colouredpoetry.tumblr.com/), member of parody duo Sep & Simon and one of "three brasse (guys) talking kak and making kak" on YouTube's The TALK KAK Show, is representing in the time of Covid by creating lockdown-related memes and tweets which reaffirm that we can — and should — always remember to "dala" (do) what we must.
He tells us more:..
