#ExploreWithNatGeo photo contest: Get snapping and start winning

Find the epic in everyday life in SA, Instagram it and you could win some incredible tech courtesy of National Geographic, Samsung and the Sunday Times

National Geographic's #ExploreWithNatGeo photo competition, brought to you by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in partnership with the Sunday Times, launches on March 7.



Themed "Find the epic in every day", the competition invites all amateur photographers in SA to capture unique and remarkable moments, experiences or aspects of everyday life around them...