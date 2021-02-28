Strange Times

Meet the 'Kim Kardashian' of the drug world: Mrs El Chapo

Mexican Emma Coronel Aispuro, whose notorious druglord hubby is in prison, is living her best life as a narco-celebrity — yes, that's a thing

Emma Coronel Aispuro — Mrs El Chapo to you — was arrested on Monday (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2021-02-23-like-a-soap-opera-the-glamorous-life-of-el-chapos-detained-wife/) by the US's Drug Enforcement Administration and, as is appropriate in the time of corona, appeared in court via video link to explain how she's running things for her Mexican druglord hubby, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, while he sits rotting in the slammer for the next 30 years (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2019-07-17-us-judge-sentences-mexican-drug-lord-el-chapo-to-life-plus-30-years/).



She looked great. Like Kim Kardashian when her make-up artist does the “natural” look. Emma, it transpires, was living with her head poking slightly too far above the parapet. And the “war on drugs” took aim and fired a potshot...