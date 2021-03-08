Lifestyle

Prince Harry: ‘I feel really let down by my father Prince Charles’

08 March 2021 - 07:18 By Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and British naturalist David Attenborough attending the global premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet' at the Natural History Museum in London on April 4 2019. File photo.
Prince Harry said he felt let down by his father Prince Charles, and that his late mother Diana would have been angry and upset about the way the British royal family had treated his wife Meghan.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired by CBS on Sunday, Harry said he would not have stepped back from the royal family had it not been for Meghan  because “I was trapped but didn’t know I was trapped”.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like,” Harry said of his father.

“I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.

“My family literally cut me off financially, but I’ve got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this.”

