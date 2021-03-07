Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview

Meghan and Harry's detractors say the couple want the glamour of their positions without the dedication it requires or scrutiny it brings.

To their supporters, their treatment shows how an outdated British institution has lashed out against a modern, biracial woman, with undertones of racism.

In another extract released ahead of the broadcast, Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them, saying they would not be silent in telling their story.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said they wanted to have their say as they began a new chapter — moving home with a baby on the way after ending royal duties and on the back of a successful court case against a tabloid newspaper.

'REVENGE'

Some experts said the interview could damage the royal family, just as the split between Charles and Diana did.

“The interview is a form of revenge,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Reuters. “The link in people's minds can only be the constant attacks on each other by Charles and Diana, which were so damaging to the monarchy in the 1990s.”

Since their wedding in May, 2018, which had all the pomp of a traditional British royal occasion with a sprinkling of Hollywood stardust, Harry and Meghan have become global celebrities.