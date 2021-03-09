Malala Yousafzai lands Apple TV+ deal, hopes 'to bring new voices to platform'

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is expanding her partnership with Apple Inc to produce dramas, children's series, animation and documentaries that will air on the tech giant's streaming service, the two said on Monday.

Malala, 23, and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple TV+'s growing roster of content creators including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston, the iPhone maker said in a blog post on its website on International Women's Day.

"I hope that through this partnership, I will be able to bring new voices to this platform, to this stage," Malala said in an interview. "I hope that through me, more young people and girls will watch these shows, get inspired."

Apple produced a documentary about Malala in 2015 and teamed up with her Malala Fund in 2018 to promote secondary education to girls across the globe.