Jon Stewart to make TV comeback with current affairs show on Apple TV+

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Inc's streaming television service, the company announced on Tuesday.

The multi-season series on Apple TV+ will bring the comedian back to TV on a regular basis for the first time since he ended his Emmy-winning run as host of The Daily Show in 2015.

No debut date for the untitled series was announced. Apple said in a statement that each one-hour episode would address a single issue and explore topics related to current events and Stewart's advocacy work.

The issues also will be discussed in a companion podcast, the company said.