Jon Stewart to make TV comeback with current affairs show on Apple TV+

28 October 2020 - 12:10 By Lisa Richwine
Former 'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart.
Image: Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Inc's streaming television service, the company announced on Tuesday.

The multi-season series on Apple TV+ will bring the comedian back to TV on a regular basis for the first time since he ended his Emmy-winning run as host of The Daily Show in 2015.

No debut date for the untitled series was announced. Apple said in a statement that each one-hour episode would address a single issue and explore topics related to current events and Stewart's advocacy work.

The issues also will be discussed in a companion podcast, the company said.

'I was told not to f*** it up': Trevor Noah on his 'The Daily Show' journey

Trevor Noah has hosted 'The Daily Show' since 2015, and has bagged many accolades for his hosting duties.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Stewart’s irreverent brand of political and media satire made him a beloved figure on television with influence far beyond the 2 to 3 million nightly audience of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central.

Since leaving the “Daily Show,” Stewart has appeared occasionally on talk shows and this year released a political comedy film called “Irresistible” that he wrote and directed.

He also has advocated for wounded veterans and for health care benefits for first responders who became ill after the September 11, 2001, attacks. He and his wife, Tracey, opened a farm sanctuary in New Jersey.

Stewart's new series is part of a multiyear agreement with Apple to develop and produce projects for Apple TV+, a $5-a-month competitor to subscription video services from companies such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

In 2015, Stewart had signed a deal with AT&T Inc's HBO network for a short-form animated series for digital platforms, but that project was scrapped. 

