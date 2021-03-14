Strange Times

Right-wing professor Jordan Peterson is back from rehab — with a new book

The Canadian champion of the patriarchy just voluntarily went into a coma to detox while asleep, and now expects us to buy his '12 More Rules for Life'. Huh?

For every social justice warrior there's a chap (why is it always a chap?) who stands firm against political correctness, identity politics, postmodern feminism, gender fluidity and the woke. A chap who feels that masculinity is under existential attack. The chap warns that this wide-ranging societal attack on the patriarchy will only result in more sinister versions of the (you guessed it) patriarchy.



The chap-in-chief leading the right flank in the culture wars is one Jordan Peterson. The Canadian clinical psychologist says Donald Trump was the net result of this misguided attack on the patriarchy. If all those pesky feminists and trans rights activists had just shut up, we would have avoided that particular chapter, because "if men are pushed too hard to feminise they will become more and more interested in harsh, fascist political ideology". Which puts a really interesting spin on Hitler and also Putin...