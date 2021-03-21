WATCH | Locals step in to save and expand Tannie Evita's beloved theatre
21 March 2021 - 00:00
He lampooned apartheid policies and poked fun at everybody from Pik Botha to Desmond Tutu. But there's nothing funny about Covid-19, which has brought the curtain down on Pieter-Dirk Uys's famous theatre in the small Swartland town of Darling.
SA's favourite satirist, better known as Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout, said he had no option but to cancel shows for 10 months of last year and sell the theatre he started 25 years ago in the town's former railway station...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.