WATCH | Locals step in to save and expand Tannie Evita's beloved theatre

He lampooned apartheid policies and poked fun at everybody from Pik Botha to Desmond Tutu. But there's nothing funny about Covid-19, which has brought the curtain down on Pieter-Dirk Uys's famous theatre in the small Swartland town of Darling.



SA's favourite satirist, better known as Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout, said he had no option but to cancel shows for 10 months of last year and sell the theatre he started 25 years ago in the town's former railway station...