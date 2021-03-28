How 'The Bachelorette SA' was filmed in a 'quarantine bubble'

Director Tasneen Henderson on the challenges of filming during Covid, working with bachelorette Qiniso van Damme and more

M-Net viewers will remember the months leading up to the Covid-19 lockdown last year, during which adverts were flighted for the debut season of the South African version of The Bachelorette. They featured an attractive young woman making eyes at the camera and telling viewers to "say my name".



Now, six weeks into the first season, we know that her name is Qiniso van Damme. We also know that she's a fun-loving 28-year-old model and social anthropology master's student who's familiar to viewers as one of the 22 women who competed for the attentions of bachelor Marc Buckner in the second season of The Bachelor SA; sister to DA firebrand politician Phumzile van Damme; and, of course, looking for her perfect partner even in these uncertain times...