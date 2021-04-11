Opinion

It's not always easy to make lemonade when life keeps giving you lemons

Hannah Massyn on overcoming failure

'The Department has reviewed your application and judged it not to be competitive with other applicants. Therefore, it is not possible to offer you admission." I blink. It has all the delicacy and emotional padding of a Ben Shapiro tweet. Judged your application not to be competitive … Well, I think, that just about says it all.



Last year I'd decided to make a change, go fishing for "diem carps", sneeze in the day, or whatever. I applied to various universities overseas, and this piece of Shapirean literature is but the last in a series of rejection e-mails. The different, more focused me I had envisaged waves to me from an insurmountable mountain top. (Her jawline is magnificent, even from this low angle.)..