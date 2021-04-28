World leaders, celebs join forces to support vaccine equity

Global Citizen has rallied world leaders, royalty and celebrities for a star-studded concert aimed at raising funds and awareness on vaccine equity.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will be broadcast on May 8 and will see celebrities and leaders like US president Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, US vice-president Kamala Harris and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, speak on the importance of making vaccines more accessible.

They will be joined by French president Emmanuel Macron, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković.

The concert's aim is to urge “governments to donate doses and resources to address the world’s coronavirus needs”.

“The broadcast special will call on world leaders to pledge a total of $19bn (R273bn) — the outstanding balance needed by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ACT-Accelerator to get 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, as well as tests and treatments, to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021,” Global Citizen said in a statement shared on its site.