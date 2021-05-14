Lifestyle

WATCH | Natasha pays tribute to 'the children of SA' with incredible Miss Universe national costume

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 May 2021 - 08:45
Natasha Joubert dazzled in her national costume at the Miss Universe pageant.
Natasha Joubert dazzled in her national costume at the Miss Universe pageant.
Image: YouTube

SA's Miss Universe contestant Natasha Joubert had many around the world deep in their feels on Thursday when she walked out at the Miss Universe pageant in a national costume with murals by South African children proudly displayed.

Joubert, who was crowned as the second runner-up at Miss SA 2020 and was selected to represent Mzansi at the pageant, carried the children of SA with her as she walked on to the international stage in her national costume.

She paired a stunning beaded white gown with an ethereal edge, with fabric wings.

The wings were printed with drawings made by young children from SA.

According to Miss SA organisers, the artworks featured tell the stories of “preschool children’s very personal experiences of lockdown and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their young lives”.

The dress was designed by Joburg designer Gert-Johan Coetzee and styled by Werner Wessels.

“I’m so excited about this dress because I love creating clothes with a story behind it. I’m a big advocate of fashion with a purpose and I think this national costume has got all of that,” Coetzee said last month.

Social media went crazy, with the Twitter fashion police giving the outfit the thumbs up.

If you’d like to help Joubert bring the crown home, download the official Miss Universe app and vote her into the Top 21.

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). ​It will be broadcast on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103).

Most read

  1. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  2. Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair Lifestyle
  3. SA's Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert is no fake 'powder puff poppie' Lifestyle
  4. Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound? Food
  5. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...