WATCH | Natasha pays tribute to 'the children of SA' with incredible Miss Universe national costume
SA's Miss Universe contestant Natasha Joubert had many around the world deep in their feels on Thursday when she walked out at the Miss Universe pageant in a national costume with murals by South African children proudly displayed.
Joubert, who was crowned as the second runner-up at Miss SA 2020 and was selected to represent Mzansi at the pageant, carried the children of SA with her as she walked on to the international stage in her national costume.
She paired a stunning beaded white gown with an ethereal edge, with fabric wings.
The wings were printed with drawings made by young children from SA.
According to Miss SA organisers, the artworks featured tell the stories of “preschool children’s very personal experiences of lockdown and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their young lives”.
@natashajoub walks the @MissUniverse stage in her South African National Costume🇿🇦🇿🇦#NatashaForMissUniverse #MissUniverse2020 pic.twitter.com/3uBrgTSKrX— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) May 14, 2021
The dress was designed by Joburg designer Gert-Johan Coetzee and styled by Werner Wessels.
“I’m so excited about this dress because I love creating clothes with a story behind it. I’m a big advocate of fashion with a purpose and I think this national costume has got all of that,” Coetzee said last month.
Social media went crazy, with the Twitter fashion police giving the outfit the thumbs up.
Rooting for Natasha Joubert to win Miss Universe. She’s so stunning 😍😍— Chile (@liihle_vera) May 14, 2021
Our beautiful Queen, Natasha rocking the national costume. pic.twitter.com/DzzViapuu1— Ratanang (@OratileMogoje) May 14, 2021
Pero pinaka-bet ko ang National Costume ni Miss South Africa Natasha sobrang unique 🥺💖mga drawings ng bata nakadikit sa cape niya💖— Lizzie M🌼💐 (@bethoshadassah) May 14, 2021
Our beautiful Natasha in the national costume prelims https://t.co/IGEoenOYxH pic.twitter.com/Vcr4BKseCO— BITCHKAZI💀(YES IM THAT BITCH) (@DenetricMalope) May 14, 2021
If you’d like to help Joubert bring the crown home, download the official Miss Universe app and vote her into the Top 21.
• The 2020 Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16 (2am to 5am on May 17, SA time). It will be broadcast on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103).