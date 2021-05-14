WATCH | Natasha pays tribute to 'the children of SA' with incredible Miss Universe national costume

SA's Miss Universe contestant Natasha Joubert had many around the world deep in their feels on Thursday when she walked out at the Miss Universe pageant in a national costume with murals by South African children proudly displayed.

Joubert, who was crowned as the second runner-up at Miss SA 2020 and was selected to represent Mzansi at the pageant, carried the children of SA with her as she walked on to the international stage in her national costume.

She paired a stunning beaded white gown with an ethereal edge, with fabric wings.

The wings were printed with drawings made by young children from SA.

According to Miss SA organisers, the artworks featured tell the stories of “preschool children’s very personal experiences of lockdown and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their young lives”.