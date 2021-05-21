William, Harry slam 'deceitful' BBC interview that heightened Diana's 'fear and isolation'

Prince William accused the BBC of failing his mother Princess Diana and poisoning her relationship with Prince Charles after an inquiry found a journalist for the broadcaster deceitfully obtained an interview with her in 1995.

William's astonishing rebuke to the public broadcaster comes after a report published on Thursday said the inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Diana, and that the broadcaster covered up the deception.

During the Panorama interview, watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain, Diana shocked the nation by admitting to an affair and sharing details of her marriage to the heir to the throne and William's father, Prince Charles.

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” William, 38, said in a statement.