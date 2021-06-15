Benefits of having education protection for your children

It may not be something you want to think about as a parent; yet ill-health or even a disability can put you out of action for a period of time, thus affecting your ability to earn. When the ability to earn an income is compromised, even temporarily, affording the financial requirements in relation to your child’s education can become difficult. This is where an education protector benefit can be integrated into your life insurance plan and aid you in being able to continue funding your child’s education.

Should you consider having a life insurance policy for your child's education?

Yes. It can be a very useful part of your overall financial planning as an income earner, especially if you’re the breadwinner of your household.

Here's what you should take note of when considering a life insurance policy.

Take inventory of your entire financial set of circumstances and needs. Ensure that you’re saving enough and covering household expenses.

Where you can, start tallying up what education costs are likely to be (now and down the line) and get a sense of the ballpark amount you’d need to save towards. Begin with institution fees and immediate education needs.

Ensure that the life insurance product you choose offers the most comprehensive protection available to best meet your needs. Assess this need with professionals on hand at your chosen insurer.



Six benefits of holistic protection at every stage of your child’s education

To enjoy the benefits of securing a child’s education prospects using life insurance products, maintaining a healthy state and lifestyle is imperative. As a parent, you can protect yourself against a life-changing event that can result in financial difficulties; and protect the health state of your children with cover that helps finance the best quality treatments available should ill-health directly affect them.