WTF Is Going On?

It's no shock some US women were keen to sign up for this weird sex cult

Statistics reveal some oddball beliefs in that nation, making the appeal of Keith Raniere and his twisted Nxivm cult perfectly understandable

You've got to love a cult. They spring up like weeds in the arid hinterlands of what counts as normal life. Just when you start thinking - is this it? Is this my life? Is this my sad and meaningless existence? In swoops a charismatic charlatan with all the answers and a very pronounced interest in your bank account.



The great leader has the answers, all of them, and all the promises. He can take all these averagely unhappy humans going about their semi-miserable lives and give them purpose and meaning - at a price of course, and generally after a bout of indoctrination that involves sleep deprivation and three days of relentless explication...