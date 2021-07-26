Mr Price Money launches rewards programme for account shoppers

The idea to launch a programme that could give back to its loyal shoppers, began during the initial lockdown in 2020. Recognising that times were becoming increasingly tough for its customers as well as the huge need for virtual connection, Mr Price Money drew on its financial service and mobile offering.

Now, its biggest fans get 50% of what they spend on account back in FREE Mr Price Mobile data each month. There are also extra benefits such as VIP access to early product offers, shopping vouchers, airtime, data, and WhatsApp bundles.

Account customers automatically become Insiders and simply have to shop on account to get rewarded. To benefit from the FREE Mr Price Mobile data, all they need to do is activate a Mr Price Mobile sim in store and recharge with R50.

Non-account customers can apply for their Mr Price Money account in any Mr Price, Mr Price Home or Mr Price Sport store, at www.mrpricemoney.com or by dropping them a WhatsApp on +27(0)645-841-010.

If enjoying insider rewards is your thing, then you know what to do!

This article was paid for by Mr Price Money.