Lifestyle

Bite-Sized Reviews

'Beckett', 'The Shadow Line': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, documentaries and series

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
15 August 2021 - 00:01

BECKETT

John David Washington gamely tries to save this frustratingly paced thriller about a man who finds himself the target of a manhunt after a terrible accident in Greece. It doesn't always fulfil its promised potential - to offer a modern take on the paranoid thrillers of the '70s to which it pays tribute - but there are moments that keep you hoping it will...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The broeks are back! — Faf de Klerk shows off SA's most famous cozzie The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  3. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  4. This swanky Joburg spa boasts a fully-stocked champagne bar The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Chef Luke Dale Roberts sets his sights on Joburg as The Test Kitchen closes Food

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission