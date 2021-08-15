Bite-Sized Reviews

'Beckett', 'The Shadow Line': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, documentaries and series

BECKETT



John David Washington gamely tries to save this frustratingly paced thriller about a man who finds himself the target of a manhunt after a terrible accident in Greece. It doesn't always fulfil its promised potential - to offer a modern take on the paranoid thrillers of the '70s to which it pays tribute - but there are moments that keep you hoping it will...