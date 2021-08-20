Three questions to help you choose the right medical aid plan for you

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only highlighted that health is our most valuable asset but also the importance of having medical aid cover to support you through life’s challenges. There are many different plans on offer.

How to choose the right medical aid plan for you

Trying to decide on what’s best for you can be daunting as there are so many different medical aid plans to choose from. Everyone has different requirements and needs so there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution.

These three questions should help you to find your best option:

WHAT ARE MY NEEDS?

Decide what you want your medical aid plan to do for you, says Discovery financial consultant Claire van Wyk. “Your age, state of health and life-stage are of primary importance in answering this question. Do you have a family or are you planning to have one? Do you or any of your family members (dependants) have any medical issues? Bear in mind the older you are the more medical cover you will most likely need as your risk for chronic health conditions (and medication) increases with age”.

Your medical needs will determine whether you need cover for:

GP and specialist visits

Dentistry and optometry

Chronic illness

Maternity care

Mental healthcare

Oncology

Home care

All these elements need to be considered when making your decision. Provision should also be made for any unexpected medical curveballs. And, it’s also important to annually review your medical aid plan as your needs change with time.

WHAT PLANS MEET MY NEEDS?

“Plans are broken down into Hospital plans, Saver type plans and more Comprehensive plans, that have above-threshold benefits”, says Claire, “Knowing your needs helps match to the plan type that may best accommodate them.

“For example, a Comprehensive plan may seem expensive at first until you look at your out-of-pocket expenses. When you add them in and consider what the plan offers you in terms of benefits covered you may find it more cost-effective.

“In the same way, while a hospital plan option may be more affordable than full medical aid cover, going this route should also be carefully assessed and will depend on your individual needs. A qualified financial adviser will be able to guide you.”

