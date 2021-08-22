Movie Review

Feel-good Sundance winner 'CODA' tugs at the heartstrings

This fuzzily heart-warming tale about the musically talented child of deaf parents will take your mind off the anxiety of the world outside

Perhaps it's a sign of the times that the biggest winner at this year's Sundance festival was director Sian Heder's CODA, a feel-good, politically correct, tear-jerking remake of a 2014 French film about the daughter in a family in which every other member is hearing-impaired, who wants to follow her dreams and sing. The film won the Best Director, Audience, Grand Jury and US Dramatic Special Jury awards at this year's festival and arrives on Apple TV + after a record-breaking $25m (R373m) distribution deal.



After the depressing isolation and anxiety of the global pandemic, maybe there's something in this sentimental coming-of-age story that will make even the most pessimistic viewer reach for the tissue box...