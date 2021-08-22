Humour

Here’s my hit parade of history’s class-A pricks

I’m told I’m an arsehole on Facebook ... Well, the antics of Henry VIII, Sugar Ray Leonard and even Charles Dickens put my humble shenanigans in perspective

Someone I was introduced to recently sidled up to me and told me, “You’re much more pleasant in real life, but quite the arsehole on Facebook.” Gulp. OK. I wasn’t certain how to respond so I thanked him for his incisive analysis — but this got me thinking about what qualifies one to be considered an arsehole.



Human history is replete with them. Take King David from the Old Testament. First, he pulls a Peeping Tom move and watches Uriah the Hittite’s wife Bathsheba taking a bath. He makes a move on her and initiates an affair. Not satisfied with the extent of his prickiness, he decides that he’d actually like to keep her as his wife. So, what does this A-grade arsehole do?..