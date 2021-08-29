Bitter male virgins have gone from lurking online to waging a 'war on women'

For a long time, they've fantasised about violence in chat groups. Now men who identify as incels (involuntary celibates) are killing — and dying — for their rage

We have lived through a lot — black lives matter, woke, extinction rebellion, violent porn. Now we're witnessing the rise of the incel. Incel stands for involuntary celibate. Over the past year the movement has had an increased presence online. Incels even have their own language. A girl is a "Becky", a guy is a "Chad"; a "roastie", possibly the most disgusting of all, describes a sexually active girl's labia as roast beef.



Jake Davison, a 22-year-old man on the autism spectrum who shot and killed five people in Plymouth in the UK two weeks ago, classified himself as an incel and was a member of several incel-related Reddit channels...