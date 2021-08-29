WTF Is Going On?

How did Angelina Jolie break Instagram? She joined it

When the actress launched an account to defend the rights of Afghan women, she hit 2.2-million followers in under two hours

In an act of selfless humanitarian goodwill and in order to strike a blow against global indifference to the plight of Afghan women and girls left to the antediluvian clutches of the Taliban, Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram.



Jolie, mother of six, actor, director, producer, UN ambassador and superhero with a flying kick to put all other Hollywood comic-book franchisees to shame, joined the world of social media with a goddamn bang! She became the fastest user to hit 1-million followers. Ever. Take that, Ron Weasly. That's some real magic right there. Rupert Grint used to hold that trophy, after he caught the golden snitch in 4 hours, 1 minute. He snatched it in a power move from the now admittedly slightly aged clasp of David Attenborough, who took gold in 4 hours 44 minutes...