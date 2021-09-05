Humour

The things we do in the name of camaraderie

What are the rules between friends during times of trouble?

I lost a few friends these past two weeks. The reasons are unimportant for the purposes of a humour column.



This reminded me of an incident, some time in 1990. Picture it. Three scrawny former high-school mates have heard great things about a newly released Scorsese movie titled Goodfellas. ..