Huawei makes going online quick and easy

Here are five things you need to know about Huawei’s all-new Wi-Fi AX3 and B353 routers:

Wires, wires, everywhere

One of the most frustrating things about fibre is the wiring. While fibreoptic cables are durable and require little maintenance in the long run, installing fibre means running a fibreoptic cable from the outside into your home or office (and often, the closer to the street the better which means you could end up with a router in your bedroom).

If you’re not up for the unnecessary hassle of cabling, a plug-and-play device like Huawei’s B353 4G Router 3 Pro is ideal. With the B353, getting your internet up and running is as simple as inserting a regular 4G data SIM card and joining the network. Weighing only 325g, you’ll use Huawei’s SmartHome app which makes everything easier.

Take your internet with you

Renting? Going on away for the weekend? Working in a different location for the day (or week)? Imagine if getting internet access was as easy as unplugging your router and taking it with you? It is if you use the B535 router from Huawei. Unlike mobile dongles which are often limited by speed or user number, the B353 lets you connect up to 64 devices to get an LTE connection of up to 300mbps.

So easy to set up, this little white rectangle is one of the most convenient ways to blanket the area you’re in with dreamy Wi-Fi connectivity (especially if you don’t feel like paying exorbitant hotel, pay-per-use fees - bring your own!).

Walls getting in the way?

If you’ve ever had internet issues only to be told your router is in the wrong place, or that it should be up higher, or that your walls are too thick you’ll know how frustrating it can get. All you want to do is use the router you’ve paid for without shelling out more on additional extenders.

Luckily, Huawei’s Wi-Fi AX3 is a Wi-Fi 6 Plus wireless router which means multi-user technology - the speed stays high, even when more than one person is connected - and better coverage. Wi-Fi 6 plus can communicate using bandwidth as low as 2MHz. It’s a wall-penetration revolution. The B353 router has a dual-core Balong chip set as well as two built-in, high-gain 4G antennas so you can expect better, smoother and more stable signal as well as a much larger coverage area than ever before.

It’s all about speed ... and security

When everything is online, there is nothing more important than security. Cybercrime is on the rise and cybercriminals are getting smarter. Both the Wi-Fi AX3 and B353 routers come with hi-tech security solutions. On the AX3, you’ll find Huawei HomeSec, an anti-cracking CC EAL5 certified system that’s built for financial institutions. HomeSec is custom-built and allows you to guard your home network security at all times, preventing any potential network attacks and unauthorised connections. The B353 4G Router 3 Pro offers PIN protection, firewalling, Wi-Fi encryption authentication, and more.

Multiple connection perfection

How many devices can you connect to your router before the internet speed slows down and it feels like everything is falling apart? As you invest in more and more smart (in other words - stuff that connects to the internet) devices, you need a router that can handle connectivity with ease. Unlike traditional routers, Huawei’s Wi-Fi AX3 router can connect to a multitude of devices with greater efficiency using something called OFDMA multi-user technology.

In a nutshell, the AX3 can send data to multiple devices simultaneously and is capable of connecting up to 128 devices overall on dual bands. No matter how many gadgets you bring home, you'll be able to connect them all without slowing things down. Even better - when connecting AX3 to devices supporting 160MHz, the internet speed should increase by 60%. This is the mobile, lag-free experience you’ve been waiting for.

For a short time only, you can buy both the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 and LTE B535 router at Telkom on the SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless package. For just R309 x 24 months, you get these two routers, as well as 40GB Wireless and 40GB TM data (40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-Surfer). A R99 activation fee applies.

This article was paid for by Huawei.