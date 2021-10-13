Huawei Watch 3 vs Apple Watch 6

Huawei’s new Watch 3 has reinvented the smartwatch, with emphasis on design. It is the perfect fashion accessory, yet packed with powerful features and a new operating system. It has recently gone on sale in SA and will go up against the Apple Watch 6. But how do they stack up against each other, and which one offers better value for money?

Design and display

The Watch 3 is made up of an ultra-curved 3D glass screen display with a new rotating crown. It features a 1.43-inch bright Amoled display that supports full touch screen operations such as swiping, tapping and pressing and holding. It has a resolution of 466x466 pixels, which is 326 pixels per inch, and has a 46mm case size. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts with a smaller screen size of 40mm and has a resolution of 324x394 pixels. It also has a digital crown.

Compared side by side, the Watch 3 has a more analogue look to it, drawing appeal from regular watch wearers; but the difference being that it’s fully connected, allowing you to use it without your phone.

Sensors and connectivity

When it comes to hardware, the Watch 3 is packed with sensors such as acceleration, gyro, optical heart rate, geomagnetic, ambient light, barometric pressure and temperature. Its connectivity options include NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and WLAN. A brand-new feature is the LTE eSIM support so you can use the watch independently from the paired smartphone. It also supports both Android 6.0 and iOS 9 upwards.

The Apple Watch 6 has an accelerometer, barometric, heart-rate sensor, gyroscope, GPS and ambient light. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Cellular and Wi-Fi. It also offers an LTE eSIM connection, however, it can only be paired with an iPhone and does not offer Android pairing, limiting it to one operating system.