WTF Is Going On?

Don't turn a blind eye to the potential perks of owning a tiger in suburbia

A white tiger situation has reared its head in a backyard in Boksburg (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2021-10-01-crche-children-terrified-of-tigers-next-door-but-it-seems-no-laws-broken/).



The neighbours noticed two large tigers on top of a jungle gym staring longingly down at toddlers playing in the sandpit. The backyard tiger jungle gym abuts a crèche...