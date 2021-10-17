Bite-Sized Reviews

'Maradona's Legs', 'Omar': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies and documentaries

MARADONA'S LEGS



Director Firas Khoury takes a tender child’s eye view to tell a simple but charming and touching tale of two young Palestinian boys desperate to complete their World Cup Italia 1990 sticker book by obtaining one final sticker of Diego Maradona in order to win a free Atari console...