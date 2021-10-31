Not the usual suspects: A funny guide to SA's alternative political parties

Having not read the warnings on those bottles of political snake oil over the years, many of us are dealing with creeping apathy as a side-effect. Here's a solution

The local elections are a big day, and one would normally be filled with the nervous tension that the eve of a big day deserves. Some people would be worried about what to wear while others would be fretting about getting in line early. Do you have enough snacks? Are you going to bump into anyone you know? On any other occasion these would be questions chasing themselves round many a head the day before SA heads to the polls.



For a lot of us, though, this election day feels different. Not having read the warnings on our favourite bottles of political snake oil over the years, many of us are dealing with creeping apathy as a side-effect. It's not that we don’t want to vote, it's that the options available are like trying to pick your favourite STI...