David Tennant's new crime drama will 'confound, compel' viewers, says star

'Deadwater Fell' is a four-part tale focused on a GP in a Scottish village, whose life is upended when his wife and three children die in a fire

Bafta-winning actor David Tennant (Broadchurch, Dr Who, Des, Good Omens) stars in Deadwater Fell, a new four-part crime drama now available on Britbox. Tennant plays Tom Kendrick, the respected local GP in the fictional Scottish village of Kirkdarroch, whose life is upended when his wife and three children die in a fire, which he survives.



What attracted you to the project?..