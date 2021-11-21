Barakat: The Tupperware treat carrying SA's Oscars hope
Leonie Wagner talks to the director and star of 'Barakat', SA’s official entry for the 2022 Academy Awards, about the acts of giving that inspired the film
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Growing up in a township meant celebrations were shared. Eid was no different. Aunty Farida, who lived 200m away, would send a plate of melt-in-your-mouth cardamom biscuits. We’d have leftovers of my cousin’s fluffy red cakes covered in coconut. Ruwaida, a family friend, would drop off a Tupperware with samoosas and a porcelain bowl of her sweet vermicelli. This was barakat, after the Arabic baraka, meaning “blessings”.
In Cape Malay culture, a barakat is a plate with sweets, cakes, fruits and savoury snacks shared among friends and neighbours. Director Amy Jephta has taken this seemingly simple practice and used it as inspiration for her debut feature film...
