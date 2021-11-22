Big sound, bargain prices: Boost the bass with LG this Black November
Get the party started with specials on portable Bluetooth speakers and powerful home theatre sound systems
Want to start a party this festive season? Now’s the best time to get your hands on some of the most powerful speakers around.
LG’s audio products have been widely recognised for their innovative features and excellent sound quality. This month, the global electronics brand is offering bigger bass at better prices, so customers can shop their Black Friday deals for the whole of November.
Whether you’re planning to celebrate the end of 2021 with a sound system that will rock your socks off, or want to upgrade your living room to create the ultimate home cinema, don’t miss out on these bargains:
Bigger home entertainment
Movies and sports are always better on a big screen, and no home entertainment set-up is complete without a quality sound system. For truly immersive audio that makes you feel like you’re watching the game from inside the stadium or sitting in the passenger seat during your favourite film’s adrenaline-packed car chase, you need sound that surrounds you.
LG’s LHD687 Home Theatre System delivers an impressive 1250W of power to create 4.2 channel surround sound. With built-in dual subwoofers at the bottom of each speaker, bass is appropriately amplified, and the sleek design saves you space in the living room.
They also come with built-in FM radio functionality, Bluetooth that can connect to your phone, or LG TV as well as a CD or DVD player, allowing you to rewatch your favourite movies or listen to golden oldie albums.
Installation is also made easy with simple instructions and no extra wires.
Get this powerful sound system for R5,999 this Black November and save R1,000.
Or, if you’re looking for something even bigger, the 2,300W, 1.19m tall LG ARX10 Home Theatre System will also be R1,000 off. It’s priced at R9,999.
The party starter
You won’t have to hire a DJ this festive season if you have one of LG’s mini CJ45 XBOOM hi-fi systems. They come with an Auto DJ feature, which blends each song seamlessly into the next from a connected USB.
They also have a built-in Karaoke Star for whenever your friends feel like it’s time to shine.
And, if nobody wants to be the DJ, you can simply connect up to three mobile devices — at the same time — so everyone can collaborate on one party playlist.
As a more compact alternative to a big sound system, these mini hi-fis still produce a whopping 720W of 2.1 channel high-quality audio, which includes a 240W subwoofer, and will deliver extra club-style bass.
Get one for the great price of R3,499.
Bring the boom
Bring the party with you with LG’s XBOOM Go PL5 wireless Bluetooth speakers.
These innovative speakers are water resistant, boast an 18-hour battery life, and have Dual Action Bass with woofers that vibrate and radiate different colours when you play music.
They work with the LG XBOOM app, which allows you to connect your phone and explore different equalisers, light settings, and jukebox-style playlists. They also feature added bass and innovative Meridian Audio technology, which makes deep sounds clearer and more three-dimensional.
Need more volume? Simply link together anywhere between two and 100 of these XBOOM speakers to create a multichannel sound system and turn your living room into a booming cinema or music festival dance floor.
At a price of only R1,499 this Black November, you might as well get more than one.
