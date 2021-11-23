Go round-trip cruising from Cape Town these hols: epic deals now on

Next month, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will be bringing Norwegian Jade to SA, offering round-trip cruises from Cape Town for the first time in its 55-year history. Sailing from Dubai on December 3, the ship will take 18 days to get to the Mother City, with stops in Oman, the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and Reunion along the way.

After that, she’ll be doing three local trips with an 11-night itinerary, sailing on December 21, January 2 and January 14. She’ll first head up the east coast with stops in Mossel Bay, Gqeberha and Richards Bay, then turn back to call at Durban before rounding the southern tip of Africa for stops in Luderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia. The trip ends in Cape Town.

Norwegian Jade leaves Cape Town on January 26 for a 17-night cruise back to Dubai but the round-trip Cape Town itineraries are also open for booking from December 2022.