Go round-trip cruising from Cape Town these hols: epic deals now on

Norwegian Jade will sail for 11 nights around SA and Namibia, and the line’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday specials are its ‘best deal ever’

23 November 2021 - 16:00 By Elizabeth Sleith
The Norwegian Jade will be offering 11-night, round-trip itineraries from Cape Town in December and January.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line

Next month, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will be bringing Norwegian Jade to SA, offering round-trip cruises from Cape Town for the first time in its 55-year history. Sailing from Dubai on December 3, the ship will take 18 days to get to the Mother City, with stops in Oman, the Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and Reunion along the way. 

After that, she’ll be doing three local trips with an 11-night itinerary, sailing on December 21, January 2 and January 14. She’ll first head up the east coast with stops in Mossel Bay, Gqeberha and Richards Bay, then turn back to call at Durban before rounding the southern tip of Africa for stops in Luderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia. The trip ends in Cape Town.  

Norwegian Jade leaves Cape Town on January 26 for a 17-night cruise back to Dubai but the round-trip Cape Town itineraries are also open for booking from December 2022. 

IN PICS | Next-level luxury aboard the ultra-mod Norwegian Prima cruise liner

The brand new offering from Norwegian Cruise Line boasts an infinity pool, a sculpture garden and a hull emblazoned with contemporary artwork.
6 months ago

Built in 2006 and refurbished in 2017, Norwegian Jade has a capacity of 2,402 (it will be running at reduced capacity this season, though the exact numbers are not yet clear). It is one of four in NCL’s Jewel class, which, at 93,500 tonnes, are smaller than the megaships but still big enough that there is plenty to do on board.

Norwegian Jade has 16 dining options; 13 bars and lounges; several pools; three different live shows; a gym; spa; casino; and the new Bliss Ultra Lounge nightclub.

There is also a variety of excursions to choose from, with long port hours designed to allow immersive experiences on land — even including options to spend a night or two off the ship at, for example, a game reserve.

In Mossel Bay, for instance, there are nine shore excursions, including a game drive at a private reserve; the chance to discover the ostrich heritage of Oudtshoorn; hiking a stretch of the St Blaize Trail; and a scenic drive through the passes of the Outeniqua Mountains.

Norwegian Jade has capacity for 2,400 guests but will operate at reduced capacity this season.
Image: Norwegian Cruise Line

In Luderitz there are six, including a trip to see a herd of wild horses in the Namib Desert and a visit to the Kolmanskop ghost town.

The cruise is priced from $747 (about R11,800) per person for an inside cabin to $5,134 (about R81,500) per person for a three-bedroom garden villa in the private-suite area, The Haven.

Says Nick Wilkinson, regional vice-president business development Middle East & Africa: “We’re incredibly excited that Norwegian Jade will make NCL history soon as the first ship in our fleet to offer round-trip cruises from Cape Town. 

“Our new SA and Namibia itineraries provide the SA traveller with more choice for their holidays and the opportunity to explore the stunning Southern African coastline from a fresh perspective. Guests can enjoy an incredible, value-for-money, inclusive upmarket holiday without any of the complexities of international travel such as visas and long-haul flights.” 

BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY BARGAIN

NCL calls its current offer — coinciding with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals season — its “greatest deal ever”, with a 70% discount off the second guest fare and “five free” offers valued at up to $2,900 (about R46,000). 

The “five free” offers include:

  • Free open bar
  • Free speciality dining
  • Free shore-excursion credits
  • Free Wi-Fi.
  • Discounted rates for friends and family.

The “greatest deal ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 up to the recently released itineraries for 2024. Valid now until December 9.

• For more information, call 010 442 6415 or visit ncl.com

