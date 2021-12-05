Gripping thriller 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' based on true events
05 December 2021 - 12:13
The Hot Zone: Anthrax, which premiers on Sunday, is a slow burn thriller in which the tension mounts relentlessly.
Fans of terrorist plots or medical dramas will be reeled in from the first episode, of six in the series, but I was not. Even knowing that it was based on the anthrax attacks in the US after 9/11, it took me time to get into the story. But once I did, I was gripped...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.