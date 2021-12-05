Gripping thriller 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' based on true events

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, which premiers on Sunday, is a slow burn thriller in which the tension mounts relentlessly.



Fans of terrorist plots or medical dramas will be reeled in from the first episode, of six in the series, but I was not. Even knowing that it was based on the anthrax attacks in the US after 9/11, it took me time to get into the story. But once I did, I was gripped...