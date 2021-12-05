'Only women can understand': Gaga on her role as husband-killer Gucci

'The House of Gucci' star Lady Gaga says the story is really about what happens when a woman tries to infiltrate a family business and the men shut her down

Back in the day it was Dallas and Dynasty. These days millions of people are streaming shows like Succession and Billions, and films like Crazy Rich Asians. Judging by the prevalence of shows about ultra-rich families, there's a thriving audience infatuated with the visual representation of extreme wealth and the effect it has on the one percent who play in those rarefied circles.



But people are also disturbed by these stories, so much so that a new term, “wealth porn”, has been coined to refer to them. Ridley Scott's new biopic, The House of Gucci, follows the “wealth porn” trend — it's a story about money, family feuds, sexual jealousy and capitalist intrigue. ..