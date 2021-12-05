Movie review

'The Power of the Dog' explores the emotional havoc of unrequited desire

Oscar-winning director Jane Campion is back after a 12-year hiatus with a film that explores complex emotions against the backdrop of the Old West

Jane Campion makes a welcome return to feature film directing after a 12-year hiatus during which she dabbled in television with the excellent neo-noir series Top of the Lake. The New Zealand director — the second of seven women ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar, for her 1993 masterpiece The Piano (she won the best original screenplay Oscar for the same film) — has long been fascinated with unrequited desire and the emotional havoc that it wreaks.



The Power of the Dog is adapted from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage and offers her rich material for a harrowing psychodrama in which everything is implied but little overtly explained and much left unresolved...