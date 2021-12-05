Opinion

What's gone wrong with body positivity?

For all our veneration of the body positivity movement, we don’t really seem to have made any progress at all

When I reminisce about the early 2000s, even the 2010s, sometimes I’m struck by how far we’ve come in diversifying and challenging prominent beauty standards. I dare you to revisit any popular sitcom from around this period.



Whenever I do, I’m shocked by the proliferation of fat jokes, the dearth of black and brown actors in leading roles and the endless (and endlessly cruel) parodies of queer identities. The social politics of today can seem veritably futuristic by comparison...